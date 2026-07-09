Mahindra & Mahindra June sales climb 32.5% to over 100,000 Auto Jul 09, 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra just had a big month: total sales in June 2026 shot up by 32.5% compared to last year, crossing the 100,000 mark.

The surge came mostly from strong demand for their utility vehicles like Thar and Scorpio, plus a solid boost from electric SUVs.