Mahindra & Mahindra June sales climb 32.5% to over 100,000
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra just had a big month: total sales in June 2026 shot up by 32.5% compared to last year, crossing the 100,000 mark.
The surge came mostly from strong demand for their utility vehicles like Thar and Scorpio, plus a solid boost from electric SUVs.
Mahindra production rises 30% exports surge
It wasn't just sales: Mahindra ramped up production by 30%, building over 110,000 vehicles in June.
Exports more than doubled too, reaching nearly 6,000 units as global interest picked up.
Even commercial vehicles and three-wheelers, rounding out a strong month across the board.