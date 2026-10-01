Mahindra & Mahindra September vehicle sales rise 15% to 114,874
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) just had a strong September, with total vehicle sales up 15% from last year, reaching 114,874 units.
Their utility vehicles did especially well in India, selling 64,092 units and showing steady demand for M&M's lineup.
M&M bills 100,000 electric Origin SUVs
Commercial vehicle sales rose by 14%, hitting 30,420 units sold domestically.
M&M also crossed the milestone of billing 100,000 Electric Origin SUVs since launch.
As Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. put it, this marks a big step forward as more people are choosing their vehicles both in India and abroad.