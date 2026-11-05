Mahindra & Mahindra to launch 4 SUVs by June 2027

Out of the expanded capacity, 70,000 units will be for regular fuel vehicles and 12,000 for electric vehicles, or EVs.

There's also a new light commercial vehicle in the works, so that's five new launches in total by June 2027.

In the second quarter alone, Mahindra sold 183,000 SUVs and 23,345 EVs (that's 12.7% of their passenger vehicle volumes).

M & M Executive Director and CEO for Auto and Farm business Rajesh Jejurikar says they're running at full throttle to meet demand and are setting aside around 14,000 units just for these upcoming models.