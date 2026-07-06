Mahindra & Mahindra to roll out 26 vehicles by 2031

Mahindra plans ₹15,000 cr Nagpur plant

To make all this happen, Mahindra invested over ₹9,000 crore last fiscal year and is putting ₹15,000 crore into a massive new plant in Nagpur that should be up and running by 2028.

It is also betting big on EVs with plans to expand its charging network and launch seven new tractor models for the farm crowd.

SUV sales hit a record high in FY26 (year to March 2026).

Looks like Mahindra isn't slowing down anytime soon.