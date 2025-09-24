Next Article
Mahindra offers discounts of up to ₹2.56 lakh on SUVs
Auto
Mahindra is rolling out festive deals with discounts up to ₹2.56 lakh on its SUVs, including the Thar Roxx (starting at ₹12.25 lakh), XUV700, and Bolero Neo.
Their "Everyone said GST. We said More" campaign builds on recent GST cuts, aiming to attract both city and rural buyers—but heads up, these offers are only around for a short time.
E20 fuel warranty extended to older models
Worried about switching to E20 fuel (that's petrol mixed with 20% ethanol)?
Mahindra says you're covered—warranty support continues for all models, even those made before April 1, 2025.
They've also reassured drivers that engines will run safely on E20, with government tests showing just a small drop in efficiency.