Mahindra offers discounts of up to ₹2.56 lakh on SUVs Auto Sep 24, 2025

Mahindra is rolling out festive deals with discounts up to ₹2.56 lakh on its SUVs, including the Thar Roxx (starting at ₹12.25 lakh), XUV700, and Bolero Neo.

Their "Everyone said GST. We said More" campaign builds on recent GST cuts, aiming to attract both city and rural buyers—but heads up, these offers are only around for a short time.