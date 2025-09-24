Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680 V-12 'Final Edition' revealed

Inside, you get a diamond-quilted saddle brown headliner

Inside, you get a diamond-quilted saddle brown headliner, walnut trim, and a "1 of 50" badge on the center console to remind you how rare it is.

Despite weighing over two tons, the S680 can hit 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds—plus it comes with silver-plated champagne flutes for that extra touch of fancy.

The price for this edition isn't out yet, but the regular Maybach S-Class starts at around $245,650 in the US.