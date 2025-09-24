Ola's Muhurat Mahotsav: S1 scooters, Roadster X motorcycles sell out

New slots will open daily at specific 'Muhurat' times

Don't worry if you missed out—new slots for these EVs will open daily at specific "Muhurat" times until October 1.

Ola says this campaign is all about making electric vehicles more accessible for Indian households.

Even though Ola's share price dipped slightly by 1.6% that day (to ₹57.30), the rapid sellout highlights strong interest in EVs and supports Ola's push for wider adoption across India.