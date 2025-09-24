Next Article
Ola's Muhurat Mahotsav: S1 scooters, Roadster X motorcycles sell out
Auto
Ola Electric's S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles flew off the virtual shelves, selling out within five minutes on the first day of their Muhurat Mahotsav event (Tuesday, September 23, 2025).
This special festive sale is part of the Ola Celebrates India campaign, with limited-time slots and exclusive pricing to mark the occasion.
New slots will open daily at specific 'Muhurat' times
Don't worry if you missed out—new slots for these EVs will open daily at specific "Muhurat" times until October 1.
Ola says this campaign is all about making electric vehicles more accessible for Indian households.
Even though Ola's share price dipped slightly by 1.6% that day (to ₹57.30), the rapid sellout highlights strong interest in EVs and supports Ola's push for wider adoption across India.