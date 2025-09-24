Next Article
Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets 5-star safety ratings from Global NCAP
Auto
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, a compact SUV you'll find at Arena dealerships, just scored 5-star safety ratings from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP—making it only the second Maruti after the Dzire to hit this mark.
With six airbags and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on board, it's clear Maruti is stepping up its safety game.
Here's how it performed in crash tests
In recent crash tests, the Victoris earned 33.72/34 points for adult protection (Global NCAP) and 31.66/32 (Bharat NCAP).
For child safety, it notched up 41/49 and 43/49 points respectively—beating out rivals like Tata Safari/Harrier and Nissan Magnite.
These scores show Maruti is serious about keeping everyone inside safe.