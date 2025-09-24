Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets 5-star safety ratings from Global NCAP Auto Sep 24, 2025

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, a compact SUV you'll find at Arena dealerships, just scored 5-star safety ratings from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP—making it only the second Maruti after the Dzire to hit this mark.

With six airbags and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on board, it's clear Maruti is stepping up its safety game.