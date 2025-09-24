Nissan Sentra gets a major refresh for 2026: Check details
Nissan just pulled the wraps off the 2026 Sentra, showing off a sleeker design and some solid tech upgrades.
The car keeps its familiar 2.0-liter engine (149hp), but now features a smoother, quieter drive thanks to an improved CVT.
Handling gets a boost too, with a stiffer body and tweaks to the steering and suspension.
ProPilot driver assistance available on all trims
The new Sentra sports sharper aerodynamics similar to Nissan's Leaf and Murano, plus slightly more cargo space and a fastback-style rear.
Inside, you get a big 12.3-inch touchscreen as standard, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto on most trims, and haptic controls for climate and audio.
Nissan's ProPilot driver assistance is available on all but the base model.
Expect it at dealerships in late 2025 with prices expected to start in the mid-$20Ks—pretty tempting for what you're getting!