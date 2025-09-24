Nissan Sentra gets a major refresh for 2026: Check details

ProPilot driver assistance available on all trims

The new Sentra sports sharper aerodynamics similar to Nissan's Leaf and Murano, plus slightly more cargo space and a fastback-style rear.

Inside, you get a big 12.3-inch touchscreen as standard, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto on most trims, and haptic controls for climate and audio.

Nissan's ProPilot driver assistance is available on all but the base model.

Expect it at dealerships in late 2025 with prices expected to start in the mid-$20Ks—pretty tempting for what you're getting!