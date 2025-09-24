Thor and Harbinger unveil Embark EV electric RV
Thor Industries and Harbinger just introduced the Embark EV, a 30-foot electric motorhome mixing adventure with eco-friendliness.
It runs on a 140-kWh battery plus a low-emission gas range extender—so you get about 169km on pure electric and up to 724km total.
Charging is flexible: fast DC.
Built on Harbinger's electric chassis, this RV offers better stability and handling.
Instant torque means it's quick off the line and super quiet inside.
Bonus: the big battery can power your gadgets or even serve as backup for your house.
Embark EV aims to solve those classic range anxiety issues by blending electric drive with old-school refueling options—so longer road trips are totally doable compared to most all-electric camper vans.
Production kicks off in mid-2026 after some real-world testing through rental programs.