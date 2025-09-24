Next Article
Ford's legendary Mustang is getting a hybrid upgrade
Auto
Ford's legendary Mustang is getting a hybrid upgrade, with prototypes—codenamed S650E—already in the works.
While Ford hasn't revealed the exact hybrid setup yet, the move continues the brand's exploration of electrification for its classic performance cars.
Hybrid Mustang could help Ford meet Euro 7 emissions standards
This move lines up with CEO Jim Farley's push for partial electrification, building on plans first mentioned by then-CEO Mark Fields back in 2017.
A hybrid Mustang could help Ford meet stricter Euro 7 emissions standards, especially in Europe where traditional V8s face tough regulations.
It also shows how even iconic muscle cars are adapting to a changing auto industry.