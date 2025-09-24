Ford's legendary Mustang is getting a hybrid upgrade

Hybrid Mustang could help Ford meet Euro 7 emissions standards

This move lines up with CEO Jim Farley's push for partial electrification, building on plans first mentioned by then-CEO Mark Fields back in 2017.

A hybrid Mustang could help Ford meet stricter Euro 7 emissions standards, especially in Europe where traditional V8s face tough regulations.

It also shows how even iconic muscle cars are adapting to a changing auto industry.