World's 1st radar-integrated bike launched: Is it worth ₹2.7 lakh?

Specs and features

The X-47 runs on a 10.3 kWh battery that puts out 40hp and a wild 610Nm of torque, hitting 0-60km/h in just 2.7 seconds and topping out at 145km/h.

You get up to 323km range (IDC-certified).

It also comes loaded with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and a dual-camera dashcam—plus three color options and a special Desert Wing edition with adventure-oriented features.