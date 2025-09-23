World's 1st radar-integrated bike launched: Is it worth ₹2.7 lakh?
Ultraviolette just dropped the X-47 Crossover—the world's first radar-integrated motorcycle.
Price starts at ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru), but early birds (first 1,000 buyers) get it for ₹2.49 lakh.
Deliveries kick off in October 2025, with a global launch set for next year.
Specs and features
The X-47 runs on a 10.3 kWh battery that puts out 40hp and a wild 610Nm of torque, hitting 0-60km/h in just 2.7 seconds and topping out at 145km/h.
You get up to 323km range (IDC-certified).
It also comes loaded with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and a dual-camera dashcam—plus three color options and a special Desert Wing edition with adventure-oriented features.
Radar tech, fast charging
This bike isn't just about speed—it's smart too.
The UV HyperSense system uses sixth-gen radar and cameras to help you spot blind spots, assist lane changes, warn of rear collisions, and more—even while leaning into corners.
Fast charging is built-in as well, giving the X-47 an edge over its rivals.