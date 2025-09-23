Tesla's Full Self-Driving software causes crash landing on freeway

Debate about safety of self-driving cars reignited

The crash actually launched the car into the air before it slammed down hard. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but there was some real damage to the suspension and sway bar.

Even though Elon Musk has hyped Tesla's self-driving abilities for years, this shows that drivers still need to be ready to take over—especially since Tesla relies only on cameras and skips lidar sensors.

The debate about how safe these cars really are isn't going away anytime soon.