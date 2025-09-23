Next Article
Tesla's Full Self-Driving software causes crash landing on freeway
Auto
Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" software is back in the spotlight after a wild incident on September 23, 2025.
While testing the feature in California, a driver known as "Bearded Tesla Guy" had his Model Y hit a metal object on the freeway—something the car's system just didn't notice.
Debate about safety of self-driving cars reignited
The crash actually launched the car into the air before it slammed down hard. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but there was some real damage to the suspension and sway bar.
Even though Elon Musk has hyped Tesla's self-driving abilities for years, this shows that drivers still need to be ready to take over—especially since Tesla relies only on cameras and skips lidar sensors.
The debate about how safe these cars really are isn't going away anytime soon.