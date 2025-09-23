BMW sedans are here to stay, says design chief

BMW will continue to offer sedans

BMW isn't dropping its classics anytime soon.

The 3 Series, 4 Series Gran Coupe, 5 Series, and flagship 7 Series are all sticking around—with more hybrid options now in the mix.

For example, the 2025 BMW 3 Series blends classic sporty vibes with a hybrid punch up to 386hp.

Plus, there's an upcoming electric 3 Series sedan, which may be called the i3 in some markets, and updates for their main gas-powered models.