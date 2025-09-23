BMW sedans are here to stay, says design chief
Even as SUVs dominate roads everywhere, BMW's design chief Oliver Heilmer wants everyone to know sedans aren't going anywhere.
"A small, sporty, elegant, mid-sized sedan is the core of the (BMW) brand," he shared recently—just as other carmakers are scaling back their sedan lines.
BMW will continue to offer sedans
BMW isn't dropping its classics anytime soon.
The 3 Series, 4 Series Gran Coupe, 5 Series, and flagship 7 Series are all sticking around—with more hybrid options now in the mix.
For example, the 2025 BMW 3 Series blends classic sporty vibes with a hybrid punch up to 386hp.
Plus, there's an upcoming electric 3 Series sedan, which may be called the i3 in some markets, and updates for their main gas-powered models.
Other updates from BMW
Heilmer also hinted that BMW's look will get "way more subtle" going forward—think grille sizes tailored for different regions.
And if you're into performance: the M5 sedan now boasts over 700hp from its V8 hybrid engine.
So yeah—sedans are very much still part of BMW's game plan.