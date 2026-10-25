Mahindra patents Vision S sub-4m SUV design due in 2027
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Mahindra has just patented the design for its new Vision S SUV, set to hit roads in 2027.
Aimed at the sub-4-meter segment, it's expected to take on the Jimny and rounds out Mahindra's Vision lineup alongside models like X, T, and SXT.
Vision S concept shows camera-based mirrors
The Vision S sports a bold look with an upright front end, inverted L-shaped headlights, and a sturdy bumper.
Its tall build hints at roomy interiors, while squared-off wheel arches and flush door handles give it a modern edge.
The concept shows off camera-based mirrors, though the final version might go for regular ones, and at the back you'll find practical touches like a spare tire and flat tailgate.
Expect different variants to suit different tastes when it finally arrives.