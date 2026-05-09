Mahindra posts 12.6% sales rise, 95,000-plus vehicles made April 2026 Auto May 09, 2026

Mahindra had a strong April 2026, selling 92,631 vehicles, a solid 12.6% jump from last year.

The big boost came from their popular utility vehicles like the Scorpio and Bolero, plus a major surge in electric SUV sales.

Production was up too, with more than 95,000 vehicles rolling out of their factories.