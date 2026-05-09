Mahindra posts 12.6% sales rise, 95,000-plus vehicles made April 2026
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Mahindra had a strong April 2026, selling 92,631 vehicles, a solid 12.6% jump from last year.
The big boost came from their popular utility vehicles like the Scorpio and Bolero, plus a major surge in electric SUV sales.
Production was up too, with more than 95,000 vehicles rolling out of their factories.
Origin SUV, exports and CVs rise
Electric Origin SUV sales more than doubled to 6,023 units this April. Exports also climbed to 5,007 units (up from 3,401 last year).
On top of that, Mahindra's commercial vehicle segment grew to 26,401 units sold, helping fuel one of the company's best Aprils yet.