Mahindra Racing finishes 3rd in 2025-26 Formula E teams' championship

Mahindra Racing closed out the 2025-26 Formula E season in style, grabbing second and third place at the London E-Prix finale.

Thanks to Nyck de Vries's and Edoardo Mortara's strong drives, Mahindra landed third overall in the teams' championship with 252 points.

team principal and CEO Frederic Bertrand called it a proud moment for its steady progress, especially after scoring two wins, five further podiums, and five pole positions this season.