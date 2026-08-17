Mahindra Racing finishes 3rd in 2025-26 Formula E teams' championship
Mahindra Racing closed out the 2025-26 Formula E season in style, grabbing second and third place at the London E-Prix finale.
Thanks to Nyck de Vries's and Edoardo Mortara's strong drives, Mahindra landed third overall in the teams' championship with 252 points.
team principal and CEO Frederic Bertrand called it a proud moment for its steady progress, especially after scoring two wins, five further podiums, and five pole positions this season.
Pascal Wehrlein clinches Formula E title
Pascal Wehrlein clinched his second Formula E drivers' title after a tense final race that saw Jake Dennis forced to pit following a collision.
Wehrlein finished just five points ahead of Dennis, while Mitch Evans's fourth-place helped Jaguar secure the teams' trophy by 17 points over Porsche.
As Wehrlein put it, "Today was intense. A lot of games being played, far beyond the line, but it is what it is."
The season wrapped up at the London E-Prix finale: definitely one for the books!