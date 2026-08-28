Mahindra rolls out Battery-as-a-Service across all electric SUVs in India

Mahindra is rolling out its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option across all its electric SUVs, including the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S, and XEV 9e.

With BaaS, you can now finance the car and battery separately, making it way easier to get behind the wheel of an EV without a huge upfront payment.

The move is all about lowering barriers to EV adoption and improving flexibility for customers across India.