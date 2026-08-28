Mahindra rolls out Battery-as-a-Service across all electric SUVs in India
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Mahindra is rolling out its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option across all its electric SUVs, including the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S, and XEV 9e.
With BaaS, you can now finance the car and battery separately, making it way easier to get behind the wheel of an EV without a huge upfront payment.
The move is all about lowering barriers to EV adoption and improving flexibility for customers across India.
Prices range ₹11.45L-₹13.90L, battery ₹3.75/km
The BE 6 SPORTEQ starts at ₹11.45 lakh, while the XEV 9S and XEV 9e begin at ₹12.65 lakh and ₹13.90 lakh.
The battery subscription comes in at ₹3.75 per kilometer used, so you only pay for what you drive.
Mahindra says strong interest pushed it to expand this program, hoping more people will make the switch to greener rides without breaking the bank.