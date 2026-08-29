Mahindra cuts upfront EV prices by ₹8L with BAAS program

The upfront prices have brought Mahindra's electric SUVs into the ₹11.45 lakh to ₹13.90 lakh range, making them more competitive with other brands such as Tata Motors and JSW MG Motor India.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ now starts at ₹11.45 lakh under BAAS, while the Tata Curvv.ev starts at ₹12.49 lakh after a similar battery financing scheme.