Mahindra to set up its largest automotive plant in Nagpur

Mahindra Group has announced plans to set up its largest integrated manufacturing facility for automobiles and tractors in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The proposed facility will be built over 1,500 acres in Vidarbha, with a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar. Once fully operational, the factory will have an annual production capacity of over five lakh vehicles and one lakh tractors.

Growth strategy What did the company say? Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra's Auto and Farm Sector, said the new facility will combine scale, flexibility, and technology. He added that it would support Mahindra's next phase of growth as well as its "Make in India for the World" vision. The Nagpur plant is part of a ₹15,000 crore investment plan across Maharashtra.

Location benefits Strategic advantages of Vidarbha region The Vidarbha region provides strategic advantages such as connectivity through the Samruddhi Expressway, strong rail links, and access to important domestic and export markets. The supplier park at Sambhajinagar will strengthen the localization and improve logistics efficiency through closer collaboration with partners. It will supply components not just to the new Nagpur facility but also Mahindra's existing plants in Chakan and Nashik.

Advertisement