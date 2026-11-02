Mahindra sells 73,338 SUVs in best-ever October, 131,109 total sales
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Mahindra just had its best month ever for SUVs, selling 73,338 units in October 2026, a small but solid 2% bump over last year.
Total vehicle sales hit 131,109 units, up 9% thanks to festive season buzz.
Utility vehicle sales reached 74,904 units, and Mahindra's exports jumped 77% to 7,102 units.
Mahindra commercial vehicles up 4% domestically
Commercial vehicle sales in India grew by 4%, totaling 33,037 units.
Light commercial vehicles (2 to 3.5 tons) saw a modest rise, while smaller ones dipped slightly.
Domestic tractor sales dropped, primarily due to the festive calendar shift, but Mahindra made up for it with a big 40% boost in tractor exports and a standout 40% surge in truck and bus sales, mainly driven by cargo vehicles.