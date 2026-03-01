Mahindra sells over 97,000 vehicles in February, registers 18% growth

The real stars here are Mahindra 's utility vehicles (think SUVs and similar rides). Domestic UV sales shot up by 19%, hitting 60,018 units for the month. Domestic UV sales for February 2026 were 60,018 units.

Strong demand for passenger vehicles

Passenger vehicle numbers matched those of utility vehicles, showing strong demand across the board.

Commercial vehicle sales also grew by 10% to nearly 25,000 units, though there was a small dip in lighter trucks.

Still, heavier light commercial vehicles saw double-digit growth—proof that Mahindra is having a moment across multiple segments.