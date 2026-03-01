Mahindra sells over 97,000 vehicles in February, registers 18% growth
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra just had a big month, selling 97,177 vehicles in February 2026—an 18% jump from last year.
The total covers vehicles sold domestically (across segments) and exports.
Domestic utility vehicle sales hit 60,000 units
The real stars here are Mahindra's utility vehicles (think SUVs and similar rides).
Domestic UV sales shot up by 19%, hitting 60,018 units for the month.
Domestic UV sales for February 2026 were 60,018 units.
Strong demand for passenger vehicles
Passenger vehicle numbers matched those of utility vehicles, showing strong demand across the board.
Commercial vehicle sales also grew by 10% to nearly 25,000 units, though there was a small dip in lighter trucks.
Still, heavier light commercial vehicles saw double-digit growth—proof that Mahindra is having a moment across multiple segments.