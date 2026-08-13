Mahindra starts Scorpio N facelift deliveries today, prices ₹13.69L-₹25.49L
Mahindra's 2026 Scorpio N facelift is finally hitting the roads, with deliveries starting today.
Prices range from ₹13.69 lakh to ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the first batch of customers, including one whose delivery of the Z8L variant was shared on Instagram, are already getting their hands on the upgraded SUV.
New 12.29-inch touchscreen and 10.24-inch cluster
The refreshed Scorpio N packs a new 12.29-inch touchscreen that now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus a new 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster and horizontally positioned air vents for a modern vibe.
The refreshed SUV also gets fresh exterior elements.
Level 2 ADAS and interior retained
Despite all the upgrades, Mahindra kept fan favorites like Level 2 ADAS safety tech, Sony's 12-speaker audio system, ventilated seats up front, leather upholstery, and an electronic parking brake, and even the dashboard layout stays familiar for returning drivers.