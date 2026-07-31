Mahindra to double EV SUV output amid XUV 9s lead
Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to double its electric SUV output over the next five years, with plans to boost popular models like the XEV 9S, BE 6, and XEV 9e.
The XEV 9S just became India's top-selling electric car, beating out the MG Windsor EV.
To keep up with demand, Mahindra wants to ramp up total SUV production to 82,000 units per month by late fiscal 2027 and hit 92,000 units monthly by the end of fiscal 2028.
Mahindra CEO says EVs central
Fresh off a quarter, with ₹5,455 crore profit (up 34% from last year) and ₹58,188 crore in revenue, Mahindra's CEO Anish Shah says electric vehicles are now central to their growth plans.
The company also saw strong gains in regular SUVs and tractors (with a nearly 45% market share), aiming for steady growth across both segments this year.