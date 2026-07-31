Mahindra to double EV SUV output amid XUV 9s lead

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to double its electric SUV output over the next five years, with plans to boost popular models like the XEV 9S, BE 6, and XEV 9e.

The XEV 9S just became India's top-selling electric car, beating out the MG Windsor EV.

To keep up with demand, Mahindra wants to ramp up total SUV production to 82,000 units per month by late fiscal 2027 and hit 92,000 units monthly by the end of fiscal 2028.