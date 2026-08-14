Mahindra unveils BLAZO i-TRK with iFuelSmart AI 48-hour uptime guarantee
Mahindra just dropped the BLAZO i-TRK, a heavy-duty truck built to save fuel and boost profits.
Its standout feature is iFuelSmart, India's first AI-enabled automatic drive mode in the heavy commercial vehicle segment, which automatically tweaks settings for better mileage by reading the road and load.
Plus, Mahindra offers an industry-first 48-hour Uptime Guarantee, and eligible customers will receive ₹10,000 per day if the vehicle is not put back on the road within the committed 48-hour period.
Mahindra claims 10% better fuel economy
Under the hood, you get a powerful 7.2-liter engine with smart systems like TurboMAXX and OptiFuel to squeeze out extra efficiency.
Mahindra says this truck can deliver up to 10% better fuel economy than other brands, and potentially earn owners up to ₹15 lakh more over 5 years thanks to those savings.