Mahindra unveils BLAZO i-TRK with iFuelSmart AI 48-hour uptime guarantee

Mahindra just dropped the BLAZO i-TRK, a heavy-duty truck built to save fuel and boost profits.

Its standout feature is iFuelSmart, India's first AI-enabled automatic drive mode in the heavy commercial vehicle segment, which automatically tweaks settings for better mileage by reading the road and load.

Plus, Mahindra offers an industry-first 48-hour Uptime Guarantee, and eligible customers will receive ₹10,000 per day if the vehicle is not put back on the road within the committed 48-hour period.