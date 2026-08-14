Mahindra unveils Scorpio N-based double-cab pickup on August 14
Mahindra is unveiling its new Scorpio N-based pickup truck on August 14.
Built on the Global Pik Up concept, it features a double-cab design with a rear load bed and rides on the Scorpio N's ladder-frame platform.
Launch is coming soon in India.
Teaser highlights lights, cabin tech, engines
The teaser shows off slim LED headlights, L-shaped daytime running lights, and a honeycomb grille up front, plus C-shaped taillights and an embossed Mahindra tailgate at the back for that rugged vibe.
Inside, expect a portrait-style infotainment screen, digital driver's cluster, and rotary climate controls. Advanced features like Level 2 ADAS, semi-automatic parking, and 5G connectivity could be included.
Power is expected to come from derivatives of the Scorpio N's 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, with four-wheel drive likely available alongside a two-wheel-drive option.
Priced ₹16L-26L, faces Hilux and V-Cross
Estimated to cost between ₹16 to 26 lakh, this pickup will go head-to-head with Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux in India, so if you're eyeing utility with style and tech upgrades, keep an eye out!