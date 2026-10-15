Mahindra XUV 3XO lineup crosses 505,590 sales milestone in India
Auto
Mahindra's XUV 3XO has just hit a big milestone: over 500,000 units sold across India.
This includes the original XUV300, the updated 3XO launched in April 2024, and even the new EV version from January 2026.
By September 2026, total domestic sales reached 505,590 units.
XUV 3XO CNG coming 1.25L sales
The XUV 3XO had its best month ever in October 2025 with 12,237 cars sold. Sales were up 2% in FY2026 versus FY2025.
There was a 19% year-on-year increase in the first six months of FY2027 (April-September 2026 vs April-September 2025).
To keep up with demand (and give buyers more options), Mahindra is rolling out a CNG powertrain and is aiming for another record: selling around 1.25 lakh units this fiscal year.