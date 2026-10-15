Mahindra XUV 3XO lineup crosses 505,590 sales milestone in India

The XUV 3XO had its best month ever in October 2025 with 12,237 cars sold. Sales were up 2% in FY2026 versus FY2025.

There was a 19% year-on-year increase in the first six months of FY2027 (April-September 2026 vs April-September 2025).

To keep up with demand (and give buyers more options), Mahindra is rolling out a CNG powertrain and is aiming for another record: selling around 1.25 lakh units this fiscal year.