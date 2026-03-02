Mahindra XUV 9E Cineluxe Edition debuts with premium cabin, 286hp

You get Satin Black or Satin White paint, exclusive badging, big 19-inch alloys, full-LED headlights, and a powered tailgate. Inside, it's all Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black leatherette with triple 12.3-inch HD screens across the dash. There's also a premium Harman Kardon Dolby Atmos sound system, an Infinity Roof for that open vibe, and ambient lighting with millions of color options.

Range, charging, and safety features

It's loaded on safety: Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, five-star Bharat NCAP rating—the works.

Real-world range is claimed to be over 500km per charge, though independent testing recorded 456km; fast charging gets you from 20% to 80% in about 20 minutes at a DC station.

If you want an EV that stands out for both looks and features in the luxury segment—this one's worth checking out.