Mahindra XUV700 gets a bold new look as XUV 7XO, plus a fresh Chetak electric scooter
Auto
Mahindra just dropped the XUV 7XO—a facelifted XUV700 with a sharper grille, sleek flush door handles, and dual-tone alloy wheels.
Inside, it's all about tech: three big 12.3-inch screens for the driver, infotainment, and your co-passenger.
Quick specs check:
The XUV 7XO keeps its punchy engines: a 2.0L turbo-petrol (203hp) and a 2.2L diesel (185hp), both with manual or automatic gearboxes.
Diesel fans can also go for all-wheel drive if they want more grip.
What about prices—and rivals?
The base petrol XUV 7XO starts at ₹13.66 lakh.
Meanwhile, Bajaj has launched the Chetak C2501 electric scooter at ₹91,399, making it an appealing pick if you're eyeing an affordable EV for city rides.