Maruti launches first-ever EV at ₹11L: Check features of e-Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has launched its first electric SUV, the e-Vitara, at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is following a unique Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, wherein customers will have to pay an additional ₹3.99 per kilometer driven. This innovative pricing strategy is aimed at making electric mobility more affordable and accessible for Indian consumers.

Manufacturing details e-Vitara produced in India for domestic and international markets After starting production in August 2025, Maruti Suzuki exported nearly 13,000 units of the e-Vitara to 28 countries by the end of that year. The model has been developed under a global design and manufacturing partnership between parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota. It is being manufactured in India for both domestic and international markets.

Vehicle specifications Claimed range of up to 543km per charge The e-Vitara comes with a claimed range of up to 543km. It will be offered in three variants—Delta, Zeta, and Alpha—and two battery pack options: 49kWh and 61kWh. The claimed range is of up to 543km. The Delta variant gets the smaller battery while the higher trims get the larger pack. The SUV also boasts a host of advanced features such as a digital driver's display, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support, and Infinity sound system, among others.

