Maruti Suzuki aims for 9L CNG sales in FY27
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Maruti Suzuki is aiming big for FY27, hoping to sell around 9 lakh CNG vehicles, a nearly 30% jump from last year's numbers.
Rising fuel prices, especially with the West Asia conflict, are pushing more people toward CNG options.
Partho Banerjee from Maruti Suzuki shared that they've already sold 2.2 lakh CNG vehicles in just the first quarter, up a massive 58% from last year.
Maruti has 15 CNG models
CNG isn't just for small cars anymore. Over half of Maruti's Victorisv SUV sales now come from its underbody CNG version.
The new Brezza S-CNG also joins the lineup with cool features like idle start-stop and a 6-speed manual for better mileage (26.9km/kg).
With 15 CNG models, Maruti Suzuki is clearly betting on greener rides for India's roads.