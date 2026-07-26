Maruti Suzuki aims for 9L CNG sales in FY27

Maruti Suzuki is aiming big for FY27, hoping to sell around 9 lakh CNG vehicles, a nearly 30% jump from last year's numbers.

Rising fuel prices, especially with the West Asia conflict, are pushing more people toward CNG options.

Partho Banerjee from Maruti Suzuki shared that they've already sold 2.2 lakh CNG vehicles in just the first quarter, up a massive 58% from last year.