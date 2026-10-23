Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors boost shares in H1 FY2027
Auto
Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors just had a standout first half of FY2027 (April-September 2026), both boosting their market shares in a big way.
Maruti sold over 10.8 lakh cars, a 35.80% jump from last year, raising its share to 40.97%.
Tata wasn't far behind, selling about 3.8 lakh cars, up 42.73%, and now holds 14.29% of the market.
Maruti, Tata drove 71% car-sales growth
Together, Maruti and Tata were responsible for a massive 71% of the total increase in car sales this year.
Overall, major brands sold more than 26 lakh cars, a solid 27.16% rise from last year.
Nissan made waves too with sales more than doubling, while Mahindra and Hyundai also grew their numbers, though their overall market shares dipped slightly as the leaders pulled ahead.