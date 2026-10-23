Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors boost shares in H1 FY2027

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors just had a standout first half of FY2027 (April-September 2026), both boosting their market shares in a big way.

Maruti sold over 10.8 lakh cars, a 35.80% jump from last year, raising its share to 40.97%.

Tata wasn't far behind, selling about 3.8 lakh cars, up 42.73%, and now holds 14.29% of the market.