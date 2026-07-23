Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift in India gets 110hp turbo-petrol
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Maruti Suzuki is dropping the Brezza facelift in India on July 24, 2026, and the big news is a new turbo-petrol variant.
The fresh turbo petrol engine packs 110hp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual in the top ZXi+ trim, so expect more punch for your city drives.
Brezza retains 1.5-liter engine and styling
The Brezza isn't ditching what works: the trusty 1.5-liter engine stays, with both manual and automatic options.
On the outside, you'll spot a smoked chrome grille, silver bumper accents, and cool dual-tone alloy wheels.
Plus, features like redesigned fog lamps and front parking sensors make daily driving just that bit easier.