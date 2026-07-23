Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launches July 24 with ₹11,000 bookings
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The refreshed Maruti Suzuki Brezza is dropping on July 24, and bookings are already open for ₹11,000.
The new Brezza gets a fresh look, more features, and is expected to get a new engine option, aiming to stand out against the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet in the subcompact SUV crowd.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza expected 1.0L turbo
This update brings an expected new 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine alongside the familiar 1.5-liter gasoline option.
You'll get to pick from four variants: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI Plus, with expected prices between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹11.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
Safety gets a boost too with expected additions like front parking sensors, on top of six airbags, and electronic stability control.
Full details will be out at launch!