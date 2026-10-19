Maruti Suzuki Brezza surpasses 1.5 million sales in India

Maruti Suzuki's Brezza just crossed a huge milestone: over 1.5 million units sold since its debut almost 10 years ago.

The compact SUV is still a top pick, and the newest version launched in July 2026 has already racked up more than 100,000 bookings.

It's India's highest-selling compact SUV, based on sales volumes between February 2015 and May 2026, as certified by JATO Dynamics Limited.