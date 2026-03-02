Maruti Suzuki Brezza turns 10: What to expect from facelift
Maruti Suzuki's Brezza is getting a 2026 facelift, and spy shots hint at a sharper look and smarter tech.
As the compact SUV turns 10—Brezza has played a significant role in a segment that now makes up 31% of India's car market—the updated model is expected to hit showrooms in 2026.
What will be new in the updated Brezza
The refreshed Brezza gets a bolder front with a new grille, sleeker headlamps, and tweaked bumpers.
The rear will likely sport updated taillamps and a fresh bumper.
Inside, you can expect an upgraded dashboard, bigger touchscreen, and updated upholstery and trim.
The SUV will likely continue with a CNG variant
The facelift is expected to continue with a 1.5L K15C petrol engine, with Progressive/Smart Hybrid technology available on higher trims, with a CNG version (87hp) for those who want better mileage—up to 25.51km/kg.
You get to pick between manual or automatic gearboxes.
Prices start at ₹8.69 lakh for the base petrol manual and rise for higher trims.
The compact SUV secured a 4-star Global NCAP rating
Safety-wise, the new Brezza packs six airbags, ESP, hill hold control, and even a 360-degree camera—plus it secured a 4-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection.
It's set to compete with popular picks like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon.