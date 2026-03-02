Maruti Suzuki Brezza turns 10: What to expect from facelift

Maruti Suzuki's Brezza is getting a 2026 facelift, and spy shots hint at a sharper look and smarter tech. As the compact SUV turns 10—Brezza has played a significant role in a segment that now makes up 31% of India's car market—the updated model is expected to hit showrooms in 2026.

What will be new in the updated Brezza The refreshed Brezza gets a bolder front with a new grille, sleeker headlamps, and tweaked bumpers.

The rear will likely sport updated taillamps and a fresh bumper.

Inside, you can expect an upgraded dashboard, bigger touchscreen, and updated upholstery and trim.

The SUV will likely continue with a CNG variant The facelift is expected to continue with a 1.5L K15C petrol engine, with Progressive/Smart Hybrid technology available on higher trims, with a CNG version (87hp) for those who want better mileage—up to 25.51km/kg.

You get to pick between manual or automatic gearboxes.

Prices start at ₹8.69 lakh for the base petrol manual and rise for higher trims.