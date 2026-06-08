Maruti Suzuki cuts development to 3 years, plans 9 models
Auto
Maruti Suzuki is cutting its vehicle development time from four years to just three, aiming to roll out nine new models, including seven SUVs, over the next three years.
This move comes as the company faces faster product cycles and tougher competition in India's auto market.
Powertrain variety, AI and local sourcing
The new models will offer a mix of gasoline, CNG, hybrid, flex-fuel, and electric options.
To make this happen quicker, Maruti Suzuki is using AI tools and virtual simulations to spot issues early and reduce physical testing.
They're also working closely with suppliers from the start and targeting over 80% local parts at launch to keep production smooth and cut down on imports.