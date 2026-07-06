Maruti Suzuki cuts select Victoris SUV prices starting July 2026

Maruti Suzuki cuts ZXi trim prices

The price cut (up to ₹38,900) is only for the ZXi (O) and ZXi Plus (O) trims with NA petrol engines and either manual or automatic gearboxes.

The ZXi (O) NA petrol MT gets the biggest drop at 2.76%, while the ZXi Plus (O) NA petrol MT sees a 2.46% cut.

All other variants, including LXi, VXi, CNG, and hybrid options, keep their old prices, so this discount is pretty targeted.