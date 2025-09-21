Maruti Suzuki Dzire now cheaper by ₹1.5 lakh: Check prices
Maruti Suzuki has made the Dzire sedan more wallet-friendly, thanks to a recent GST reduction on petrol and CNG cars with engines up to 1.2L.
The tax drop from 28% plus cess to 18% kicked in on September 22, making new Dzires noticeably cheaper for buyers.
What about the prices?
The entry-level LXI 1.2L manual now costs ₹6,25,674 (down from ₹6,83,999), while the top-end ZXI+ automatic is at ₹9,32,109 (previously ₹10,19,001).
Under the hood is a peppy 1.2L petrol engine with both manual and auto options.
The sedan offers impressive mileage and a roomy touchscreen
The Dzire stands out for its impressive mileage and sports a solid safety rating.
You also get a roomy touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Over 16,500 units were sold last month
With over 16,500 units sold just last month and an estimated average saving of around 8.5%, this price cut could help more people upgrade from two-wheelers to their first car—making owning a Dzire feel like less of a stretch for young buyers right now.