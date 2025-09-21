Maruti Suzuki Dzire now cheaper by ₹1.5 lakh: Check prices

Maruti Suzuki has made the Dzire sedan more wallet-friendly, thanks to a recent GST reduction on petrol and CNG cars with engines up to 1.2L. The tax drop from 28% plus cess to 18% kicked in on September 22, making new Dzires noticeably cheaper for buyers.

What about the prices? The entry-level LXI 1.2L manual now costs ₹6,25,674 (down from ₹6,83,999), while the top-end ZXI+ automatic is at ₹9,32,109 (previously ₹10,19,001).

Under the hood is a peppy 1.2L petrol engine with both manual and auto options.

The sedan offers impressive mileage and a roomy touchscreen The Dzire stands out for its impressive mileage and sports a solid safety rating.

You also get a roomy touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.