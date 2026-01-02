Maruti Suzuki Dzire tops 2025 sales, outpaces Creta and Nexon

SUVs rule the road, but variety wins too

SUVs grabbed a massive 55.3% share of all car sales last year—a big shift in what people want to drive.

Maruti Suzuki led the pack with six models in the top 10 (think Wagon R and Ertiga), while Tata, Mahindra, and Hyundai also had strong showings.

So while SUVs are everywhere, there's still plenty of love for sedans and MPVs on Indian roads.