Maruti Suzuki Dzire tops 2025 sales, outpaces Creta and Nexon
Auto
In 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire claimed the title of India's best-selling car with 2.14 lakh units sold, edging past SUV favorites like Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon (both at 2.01 lakh).
Even with SUVs booming, it's clear Indian buyers still love a good sedan that fits their budget.
SUVs rule the road, but variety wins too
SUVs grabbed a massive 55.3% share of all car sales last year—a big shift in what people want to drive.
Maruti Suzuki led the pack with six models in the top 10 (think Wagon R and Ertiga), while Tata, Mahindra, and Hyundai also had strong showings.
So while SUVs are everywhere, there's still plenty of love for sedans and MPVs on Indian roads.