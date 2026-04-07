Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara earns ANCAP 4 star safety rating

e-Vitara priced from ₹10.99L

Built in India for both local and international roads, the e-Vitara shows how far Indian EV manufacturing has come.

You get two battery options with up to 543km range, three variants under a battery-as-a-service model, and prices starting at ₹10.99 lakh, making it a pretty smart pick if you want an affordable EV that doesn't skimp on safety or reliability.