Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara earns ANCAP 4 star safety rating
Auto
Maruti Suzuki's first electric SUV, the e-Vitara, just scored a solid four-star safety rating from ANCAP.
It notched up 77% for adult safety, 87% for child protection, and 71% for its safety assist features.
With multiple airbags and Autonomous Emergency Braking on board, it's built to meet global standards, so you can feel a bit more at ease behind the wheel.
e-Vitara priced from ₹10.99L
Built in India for both local and international roads, the e-Vitara shows how far Indian EV manufacturing has come.
You get two battery options with up to 543km range, three variants under a battery-as-a-service model, and prices starting at ₹10.99 lakh, making it a pretty smart pick if you want an affordable EV that doesn't skimp on safety or reliability.