Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets up to ₹2.13L discount Auto Dec 23, 2025

Looking for a new SUV before the year ends? Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts up to ₹2.13 lakh on the Grand Vitara at Nexa dealerships until December 31.

The biggest savings are on strong-hybrid AWD variants, which also come with a five-year extended warranty.

Perks include up to ₹75,000 off, plus exchange and upgrade bonuses of ₹50,000 each, along with scrappage incentives and corporate deals.