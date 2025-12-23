Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets up to ₹2.13L discount
Looking for a new SUV before the year ends? Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts up to ₹2.13 lakh on the Grand Vitara at Nexa dealerships until December 31.
The biggest savings are on strong-hybrid AWD variants, which also come with a five-year extended warranty.
Perks include up to ₹75,000 off, plus exchange and upgrade bonuses of ₹50,000 each, along with scrappage incentives and corporate deals.
What you get for your money
The Grand Vitara ranges from ₹10.77 lakh to ₹19.72 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in petrol or hybrid options.
You can pick from Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha or hybrid-specific Delta+, Zeta+, and Alpha+ trims.
The strong hybrid offers a combined 109hp and great mileage (up to 27.97km/l), while the regular petrol gives you solid performance too.
Discounts on other variants
Not just hybrids—petrol, CNG, and smart-hybrid versions also have discounts between ₹94,000 and ₹2.4 lakh depending on where you are and what's in stock.
These deals are mainly to clear out inventory before the new year rolls in!