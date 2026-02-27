Maruti Suzuki has automated all driving test tracks in Tamil Nadu
Maruti Suzuki has finished automating all 10 driving test tracks in Tamil Nadu, teaming up with the state's Transport Department.
This upgrade is meant to make getting a two-wheeler or car license smoother and more fair for everyone, with automation completed in February 2026.
The new tech-driven tracks are in line with road safety
These aren't your usual test routes—they're packed with HD cameras, RFID sensors, and real-time analytics to keep assessments consistent and quick (at the Tiruchy track, for example, maneuvers must be completed in around three minutes).
The new system covers cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and more.
In 2024, India saw 1.77 lakh road accident deaths
India saw a staggering 1.77 lakh road accident deaths in 2024.
By rolling out tech-driven testing across eight states (and soon more), Maruti Suzuki hopes safer drivers will mean safer roads for everyone.