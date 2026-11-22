Maruti Suzuki cars have become costlier in India
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car manufacturer, has hiked the prices of select vehicle models. The decision comes in light of persistent cost pressures that have been affecting the company. Despite sustained efforts to reduce expenses, Maruti Suzuki has decided to pass on part of the increased cost to customers. The company said it will try to minimize the impact on customers as much as possible.
Increment specifics
Price hike follows 3 rounds in H1 FY27
The latest price hike is effective from today. The estimated volume-weighted average increase is around 0.31%.
This comes after three rounds of price hikes in the first half of FY27, which added up to a little over 1%.
The company said it has tried to keep the individual price changes across affected models undisclosed while keeping customers' interests in mind.
Profit outlook
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 financials
Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit fell by 26.36% YoY to ₹2,466.1 crore in Q2, despite record quarterly vehicle sales volumes.
The company's operating EBITDA margin also contracted to 9.4% from 12.7% a year ago, due to higher input costs partly linked to the West Asia conflict.
However, Maruti Suzuki is still targeting double-digit volume growth in H2 FY27 on the back of festive demand, a strong order backlog, and optimized dealer inventory.