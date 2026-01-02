Maruti Suzuki hits all-time high: 22.55 lakh cars made in 2025

Powered by teamwork and big expansion plans

CEO Hisashi Takeuchi credits this win to dedicated employees and solid supplier partnerships, highlighting the strength and global competitiveness of India's automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

Popular models like Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and Ertiga led the charge.

Since starting out in 1983, Maruti Suzuki has grown across India with new plants and now builds 17 models in more than 650 variants.

The company's aiming even higher—planning to enhance capacity to four million cars a year as part of 'Make in India,' helping meet growing demand at home and abroad.