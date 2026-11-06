Maruti Suzuki installs 12 automated driver's license tracks in Telangana
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Maruti Suzuki is rolling out 12 automated driver's license test tracks across six locations in Telangana, thanks to a new deal with the state's transport department.
These high-tech tracks will use HD cameras and RFID sensors to make driver's license testing more accurate and fair, following national rules.
Maruti Suzuki expands India test network
This move is part of Maruti Suzuki's push for better road safety using technology.
The company will have set up over 98 such test tracks across nine states and two union territories in India, and also supports driver-training centers to help people learn smarter, safer driving.
It's all about making sure new drivers are truly ready for the road.