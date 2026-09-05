Maruti Suzuki launches 2026 Baleno facelift from ₹6.10L ex-showroom
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just dropped the 2026 Baleno facelift, starting at ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new look brings a larger grille with chrome accents, a repositioned Suzuki badge, and fresh LED fog lamps, while the overall shape and core design stay familiar.
Baleno interior adds Level 2 ADAS
Inside, you get semi-leatherette seats with black-and-blue upholstery for a sportier vibe.
Tech gets a serious boost: there's Level 2 ADAS for safer drives, surround-view cameras, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, and wireless phone charging.
Plus, there's still plenty of trunk space (318-liter) for your weekend plans.
Baleno gains 1.2L 3-cylinder gasoline engine
Under the hood is a new 1.2-liter 3-cylinder gasoline engine, making this Baleno an even stronger pick in the premium hatchback game.