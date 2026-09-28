Maruti Suzuki launches AMT CNG Swift Dzire Baleno starting ₹7.92L

Maruti Suzuki just dropped automatic (AMT) CNG versions of the Swift, Dzire, and Baleno, making them more wallet-friendly and easier to drive.

With this move, Maruti becomes only the second Indian carmaker (after Tata Motors) to offer CNG with an automatic option.

Prices start at ₹7.92 lakh for Swift, ₹8.53 lakh for Dzire, and ₹8.32 lakh for Baleno (ex-showroom).