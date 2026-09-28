Maruti Suzuki launches AMT CNG Swift Dzire Baleno starting ₹7.92L
Maruti Suzuki just dropped automatic (AMT) CNG versions of the Swift, Dzire, and Baleno, making them more wallet-friendly and easier to drive.
With this move, Maruti becomes only the second Indian carmaker (after Tata Motors) to offer CNG with an automatic option.
Prices start at ₹7.92 lakh for Swift, ₹8.53 lakh for Dzire, and ₹8.32 lakh for Baleno (ex-showroom).
CNG 1.2L pairs with 5-speed AMT
All three models use a 1.2-liter gasoline engine running on CNG, paired with a 5-speed AMT gearbox, so you get 70hp power and smooth city driving without clutch hassles.
Mileage is impressive: up to 36.47km/kg on Dzire!
The new variants come in multiple trims; each has a single-cylinder CNG tank in the trunk (so expect boot space is compromised on all three models), but your spare tire still fits just fine.