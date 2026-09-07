Maruti Suzuki launches Baleno from ₹6.09L bookings open at ₹11,000
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Maruti Suzuki just dropped the refreshed Baleno, packing a new engine, better mileage, and some cool tech upgrades.
Prices start at ₹6.09 lakh (ex-showroom), and you can book yours now for ₹11,000.
Maruti Baleno gets Level 2 ADAS
The hatchback now runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine with idle-start-stop tech for improved efficiency: manual gives 23.80km/l and AMT offers 24.77km/l. The S-CNG version is even thriftier at 33.61km/kg.
Inside, you get ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a Clarion sound system, a cooled wireless charger, and a big 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Outside updates include a fresh grille, new bumper design, chrome accents, an Enigmatic Teal color option, and Level 2 ADAS for extra safety smarts.