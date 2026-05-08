Maruti Suzuki launches Eeco Star Edition accessory pack for ₹19,999

Includes exterior trims and interior kit

The pack brings fresh exterior touches like fog lamp garnish, a rear spoiler, wheel covers, mud flaps, door visors, chrome badging, and body-colored bumpers in cool Metallic Glistening Grey or Brisk Blue.

Inside, you get new seat covers and an interior styling kit.

No changes under the hood (it's still got the same engine), but you can grab this pack at select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships.